The British automaker is looking to mesmerize the Chinese public with its exclusive long-wheelbase build of the XE, dubbed the XEL, currently on display in front of the worldwide audience of the Guangzhou Motor Show.

The Jaguar XEL is entering a minefield, as the segment already has reputable opponents such as the German trio of the Audi A4L, BMW 3Li, and the Mercedes C-Class L. Naturally, the new premium sedan is virtually indistinguishable from the standard counterpart, as one would need to focus the gaze specifically on the longer rear doors that give up the expanded wheelbase. Jaguar does say other easy identifiers include the “XEL” badge on the side window finisher and the more upscale look of the door handles and side sill, finished with a chrome appearance.

The wheelbase – the major novelty here, after all – has been elongated by 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) and stands now at 2935 mm (115.5 in), meaning it’s 25 mm (1 in.) longer than the standard model’s wheelbase. With these dimensions, the XEL does come with another 112 mm (4.4 in.) of legroom and 100 mm (3.9 in.) of kneeroom for passengers sitting in the back. It also gains larger front veneers as well as an extra rear door veneer compared to the regular model. There are also new rear window blinds, extra ambient lighting in the back, a sliding panoramic roof, bigger rear central armrest, and a passenger front seat function that gives even more space to rear occupants.