There was a bit of a mystery surrounding the possible introduction of a new concept of the Jeep brand during this month’s upcoming Auto Shanghai motor show in China.

Jeep has been keen on heightening the mystery over the past weeks, but it has now decided to shed some light on its Shanghai-bound concept – via high-resolution design sketches of the prototype. The “Yuntu” moniker hasn’t been confirmed officially just yet, but as far as details go, the rumor mill talks about a three-row SUV adopting a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The design is pretty futuristic on the outside, taking ruggedness well into the XXI century. The front features the corporate seven-slot grille flanked by very thin LED headlights. The side profile keeps the company’s trademark square wheel arches with plastic body cladding and there are also flush doors handles.

The “PHEV” lettering on the front doors makes us believe this is indeed a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but of course Jeep has remained mum on technical details so far. Aside from the fact that Jeep’s concept might have suicide doors, the back is again interesting with what looks like a vertically split tailgate. It is also believed this concept will morph into a production seven-seat model for the China market, built through the local GAC-Fiat joint venture.