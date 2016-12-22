The South Korean automaker has released the first teaser sketches of its new generation Picanto city car which looks ready to adopt a more lively stance that should bode well with the younger generation.

Just a few months back the company took the wraps of the new generation Rio subcompact – a truly important premiere in a fiercely disputed car segment. Now they’re just about ready to introduce another crucial model – their smallest car, the Picanto. It’s going to receive its third generation – coming out to play with larger dimensions as well as a completely different design inside and out. The current Picanto is nothing to talk about – but that’s subject to change as far as we can see from these teasers that promise a more dynamic A-segment model. We’re also hoping these renders aren’t going to lose much of the aggressive appearance to the real deal, though we’re still confident the new Picanto will be more enticing than its predecessor.

As far as we can see, this Picanto has been rendered in the flagship GT Line version with dual exhaust tips, bigger alloys and fresh bumpers – while the interior is modeled after the larger 2017 Rio. The cabin is again a major departure from the current version, with two circular instrument cluster dials and a digital round screen, as well as a steering wheel looking exactly like the one in the Rio. Power options should include the turbocharged 1.0-liter with three cylinders and either 100 hp or 120 hp – though more affordable versions will surely rely on naturally-aspirated gasoline hearts.