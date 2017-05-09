The smallest representative of the premium Range Rover line is also one of the most successful models in the Land Rover model line, so the British automaker is celebrating the success with the new Evoque Landmark Edition.

It features a stunning shade of blue that has been inspired by the beautiful lakes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains, but the real underline here is the actual sales success represented by the Evoque. The smallest Range has been produced in more than 600,000 units over the past six years, and now the automaker is keeping interest high with the introduction of the new Evoque Landmark Special Edition featuring this Moraine Blue shade. Contrasting details are provided by the Carpathian Grey roof and Graphite Atlas trim on the grille, hood, fender vents, and tailgate lettering. The 19-inch wheels meanwhile get a Gloss Dark Grey finish – and buyers can also get this special series with Yulong White and Corris Grey.

Inside the cabin, the limited edition models get Ebony leather upholstery with contrasting Light Lunar stitching, dark gray trim with a brushed-satin finish on the center console, standard 10-inch infotainment system with a 4G hotspot and the Touch Pro Services with support for real-time traffic mapping and navigation. The Evoque Landmark Special Edition will be featured for the first time in front of the audience of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 10, with prices in the UK kicking off at 39,000 pounds.