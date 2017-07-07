The company formerly known as Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur GmbH, but named today Apollo Automobil after its founder departed and ownership changed, is ready for an exotic rebirth.

Their first project will be the IE supercar, recently teased – but it seems we’re already ready for a more detailed look thanks to a leak. The quite revealing image, which appears to be part of the official batch is depicting most of the hardcore machine’s front-end menacing design. With the codename “Titan” and expected to be produced in the land of supercars – Italy – the IE (hopefully not short for Internet Explorer) supercar comes with a naked carbon fiber body with a massive front splitter and a humongous rear wing to assist with lots of downforce at both axles and keep it sticky no matter what. The IE is certainly all about performance – just check the muscled-up fenders, the huge air vents and the roof scoop. It’s not getting large side mirrors because it’s going to be confined to the track.

The car’s design is actually familiar because Apollo has already revealed the IE is a track evolution of the Arrow first showcased in 2016 as a concept. The racer version is being assembled at the Manifattura Automobili Tornio (MAT) and will be motivated by an equally huge V12 naturally aspirated engine delivering at least 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and a maximum torque in excess of 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet).