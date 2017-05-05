Looking exactly as anyone would expect – a cross between the Ibiza supermini and the styling inspired by the compact Seat Ateca crossover, the Arona subcompact SUV has made it way onto the internet ahead of the official reveal.

The leaksters – MQB-Coding & Retrofit – have a long running log of getting the things right, since they were the ones who also leaked the VW Golf facelift, Atlas / Teramont, and Arteon way ahead of the actual introduction time. Seat’s first ever subcompact crossover – the second SUV of the company in its entire history – is now here to show its credentials. It has been named “Arona” after a city in Tenerife, and officially the model is still in the teasing stage. The Arona looks like an enhanced Ibiza, which is not that bad since the subcompact car is looking better in its new generation thanks to a more aggressive design.

Just like it happened with the previous leak, these low-res images were found in a new – not yet released – version of SEAT’s infotainment system, so there’s a huge chance these are actually depicting the real car. We also get to see not only the standard version, but also the sporty FR variant which comes with a different grille, a more aggressive front bumper and dual exhaust tips at the back. The interior hasn’t been leaked – but we can imagine it’s going to be just the same as on the Ibiza. The same goes for the powertrains – and we expect the Arona to exclusively use FWD.

Via MQB-Coding & Retrofit