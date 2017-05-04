Maybe this leak is not a leak and the Life Cycle Impulse for the M2 happened a while back – it was just that nobody noticed it. Joke aside, we have a surprise reveal of the 2018 M2 refresh that popped up out of the bloom.

The “accidental” leak comes from the brand’s iPad edition of its Belgian website. The trick is, just like it happened with the M4, even fans will have problems spotting the differences unless they see the new and old M2 side by side. As such, we are expecting a soon reveal of the flagship version of the 2 Series, complete with “all-new” changes that are borderline untraceable. If you take a very close look, you might notice there are new full-LED adaptive headlights which have a different design for the “angel eyes”, which are now even more angular than before. The rear has also been updated, with the taillights getting new graphics and a different lamp positioning. Images of the cockpit have not been leaked, but we can be sure BMW will update the M2 with the newest version of the iDrive infotainment system.

Bavaria’s Life Cycle Impulse – the name they give to these shady upgrades – is expected to have the M2 still using the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine packing 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.2 seconds and a classic maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The model’s reveal should come quick now, and we should also expect the entire 2 Series family to get these light cosmetic tweaks as well in the near future.

Via Bimmer Today