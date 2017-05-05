The Japanese automaker is apparently ready to spice things up a little bit with its small car, with an upgrade that brings a host of styling changes for the Fit/Jazz.

These not so spectacular images come from a brochure that has been leaked on the internet, and we have to notice it describes the home market version. While the quality of the images doesn’t befit the XXI century, we can still see the mildly retuned headlights and the very few changes for the bumper. The front grille is also looking ready to bring some enhancements, though fans of the model will be the only ones recognizing the nip and tuck. About the same host of changes has been in store for the rear, where the taillights come with what appears to be modified graphics and the bumper has also been remodeled.

There’s also a new prominent roof-mounted spoiler, but the most interesting part is the sporty body kit seen on the white car. It comes with a more pronounced front bumper, as well as larger side sills. There were no images with the interior in the leak, but since the outside got very few changes we can expect a similar treatment in the cabin. The facelift also allegedly brings new colors to the palette, as well as a range of upgraded safety technology thanks to the latest version of the Honda Sensing systems.

Via LiveDoor Blog