The French automaker is apparently gearing up to take the wraps off the hotly anticipated all-new Renault Megane RS, and now we have the first leaked image of the car with no camouflage on.

The leak seems pretty legitimate – though we can’t actually be sure because until now all spied prototypes undergoing testing didn’t have the production body as they used the one from the GT version. Now the Internet has gained access to an image of the hot hatch’s rear to show us how the flagship Megane will look like from behind. With its sporty cues the bright orange hue is only natural, and this looks like another near-production prototype that has been caught showing its sexy lines – wide wheel arches, massive diffuser with a large trapezoidal exhaust finisher in the middle, new bumper with vents at both sides and of course the ubiquitous “RS” badging on the trunk lid tucked below the right taillight.

Renault’s designers have also played with the roof-mounted spoiler while the sides of the spoiler have been color-coordinated with the rest of the body while the GT’s spoiler features a glossy black design. Also new are the larger tires with a new set of alloy wheels. According to reports, the Megane RS might become official on May 26 during the Monaco F1 GP – its official schedule also includes a Renault Sport introduction the very same day. Powertrain-wise, the RS is expected to soldier on with FWD, and using a new unit or the Alpine A110’s turbocharged 1.8-liter.