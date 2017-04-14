While we’re still a few days from the official introduction of the Citroen C5 Aircross in front of the worldwide audience of the Auto Shanghai motor show in China, here’s a complete, unofficial look at the new model.

As the unofficial press photos reveal, the production version is sharing numerous styling elements with the Aircross concept – which is a good thing. The now ubiquitous air bumps – premiered by the C4 Cactus and adopted by the new C3 as well – will arrive here in the form of protective cladding at the lower part of the doors. With the short front overhang, the raised ride height and similar – but enlarged – taillight design, we can call the C5 Aircross a cross between the C4 Cactus and the C3, and that’s again not something the model should be ashamed off. The C5 Aricross is actually evolving the quirky design that first came to life with the C4 Picasso and Cactus and is now turning into a leitmotif for the brand.

The leak is complete – we even heave pictures with the cabin. Inside the Citroen brand seems to have spared no expense, because we have a premium atmosphere with brown leather and piano lacquer decorative elements. There are also high tech elements such as the interesting gear lever and a big touchscreen for the infotainment on the center stack. There’s a rotary dial for driving modes – like on Peugeot crossovers – but still no word if AWD will actually be offered.

