Not long ago – when the new Ibiza debuted – Seat’s chairman hinted the new Arona B-Class SUV is also on point for the official release this year, happening roughly in July.

But as it turns out we don’t have to wait that long to take a look at its design because the Internet has again spilled the beans – with the second crossover ever in Seat’s family being undoubtedly related to the Ibiza, as it shares the same MQB A0 platform that debuted with the model. We can easily imagine that all of Ibiza’s technology and powertrains will be transplanted into the Arona as well – chiefly the 1.0 TSI and the 1.6 TDI. Looking at the leaked photo we can also imagine this isn’t your Juke-fighting AWD machine – but rather a Renault Captur front-wheel drive exclusive competitor.

As far as off-road credentials are concerned we imagine the raised ground clearance and underbody plastic protections will do so much when dealing with the wild nature. Clearly a styling choice over other models in the segment, the Arona is still a model will affordability roots – as evidenced by the rather small brakes. And now all we have to wait for is the Skoda sibling that may very well come from the same assembly line in Spain in the near future.

Via Motofilm