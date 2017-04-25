Since the all-new LS generation has just made its appearance, currently touring the major automotive shows to present various versions, this one-off is actually based on the current generation, still on sale.

Barry High OBE, a loyal customer of the Japanese brand, decided it was high time for his favorite car dealership to place an order with the automaker for a £100,000 Lexus. The thing is he’s a very special customer – he’s loyal and most of all placed the order to celebrate his 100th birthday. Apparently, he owned as many as 25 cars from Lexus Cheltenham over the last 16 years, which is probably why Lexus UK decided to treat him to a one-off special edition just for his centenary.

The Lexus LS 600h L Centenary Celebration Edition comes with unique pin-striping, chrome badges and special “100” lettering on the wings. Barry himself wanted a metallic silver hue for the exterior and cream leather inside. Just like any other LS 600h L, the special edition is driven by a hybrid powertrain combining an electric motor with a 5.0-litre V8 gasoline engine – total combined output stands at 445 hp, so getting to 62 mph (100 kph) only takes some 6.3 seconds. The OBE for services to charity and an army rank of Major lends Barry the use of a chauffeur these days, which is not a bad thing considering his age.