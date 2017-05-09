BMW hasn’t budget yet to the insistence of fans about bringing to life a high-performance M2 CS or flagship M2 CSL, but that’s not the case with aftermarket specialist Lightweight Performance from Germany.

The tuner has come up with the M2 CSR – which is short for “Carbon Sport Race” – and comes as an in your face performance machine, as opposed to the very subdued treatment of BMW’s latest performance vehicles. Naturally, the most significant upgrade is not the flashy exterior kit but what’s under the engine cover – the original M2 engine has been discarded in favor of M3 and M4’s S55 six-cylinder, which has also been massaged to deliver a great 610 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (767 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s actually a whopping 245 hp and 225 lb-ft above the standard M2 performance.

The M2 CSR is expected to race to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in about three seconds flat, and then continue valiantly on to a maximum speed of 203 mph (328 kph). The specialists also installed a new aerodynamic body kit: aggressive front splitter, a massive rear wing, and a new set of lightweight forged wheels shod in Michelin Cup 2 tires coming in at 65/35-19 and 295/30-19. The cabin gets a carbon treatment, but also loses the rear seats and gains a roll cage, in safety, to address visual safety concerns.