Pictured next to a boat, you actually only get the car and a $16 watch with the purchase – but you still get a very rare Bentley Continental GT3-R – one of just 300 examples ever made.

The Continental GT3-R has nothing to do with the luxurious life of the regular Continental – and it’s actually closer to the Supersports than anything else. Its 4.0-liter biturbo V8 churns out from under the hood no less than 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters) of torque, and on sale right now it can be yours for a costly $256,990. This is one of 300 units ever produced, and also number 60 of 99 available for US buyers – more so, it has only clocked 3,400 miles (5,471 kilometers) since new on the odometer.

Sprinting off the block the Continental GT3-R will reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a mere 3.4 seconds, and then go on until 189 mph (304 km/h). Tipping the scales at 4,937 pounds (2,239 kilograms), it’s not exactly light for a sports car – but it is for a Bentley, so it’s nimbler than expected. Apparently, the purchase will also grant you a matching Bell Racing GT3 helmet and a Breathing GT3 watch.