Lincoln decided to derive the Ford Escape into its own compact MKC crossover around three years ago, and the very successful model is now preparing for the mid-cycle refresh, expected to become official at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

Since the MKC has enjoyed a successful run for the Blue Oval’s luxury division, the automaker isn’t coming out guns ablaze, and instead of a major overhaul we’re treated to the now traditional across the industry subtle nip and tuck. Still, there are distinguishable elements – first and foremost the MKC’s former split-wing grille has been ditched for a single-piece grille and separately housed headlamps. Meanwhile, the engines are expected to remain virtually the same – 2.0- and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offerings with either 254 horsepower or 285 hp and 306 pound-feet of torque. All wheel drive is optional for both engines.

The interior hasn’t gone through many changes – options include heated and cooled seats, with standard Wi-Fi and USB ports to keep everyone connected. Novelties include the Lincoln Black Label for the new MKC, with specially curated designer themes, along with a raft of ownership services. Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment is inside, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also the Lincoln Way app for users to remotely start, lock/unlock, and locate their MKC, and Lincoln’s Concierge service for a complete hands-off service experience – schedule a pick-up and delivery time, and Lincoln will take care of everything else.