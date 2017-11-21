Home » LA Auto Show

Lincoln MKC arriving fresh in time for the LA Auto Show

By on in LA Auto Show, Lincoln, Motor Shows, News
Lincoln decided to derive the Ford Escape into its own compact MKC crossover around three years ago, and the very successful model is now preparing for the mid-cycle refresh, expected to become official at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

Since the MKC has enjoyed a successful run for the Blue Oval’s luxury division, the automaker isn’t coming out guns ablaze, and instead of a major overhaul we’re treated to the now traditional across the industry subtle nip and tuck. Still, there are distinguishable elements – first and foremost the MKC’s former split-wing grille has been ditched for a single-piece grille and separately housed headlamps. Meanwhile, the engines are expected to remain virtually the same – 2.0- and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offerings with either 254 horsepower or 285 hp and 306 pound-feet of torque. All wheel drive is optional for both engines.

The interior hasn’t gone through many changes – options include heated and cooled seats, with standard Wi-Fi and USB ports to keep everyone connected. Novelties include the Lincoln Black Label for the new MKC, with specially curated designer themes, along with a raft of ownership services. Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment is inside, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also the Lincoln Way app for users to remotely start, lock/unlock, and locate their MKC, and Lincoln’s Concierge service for a complete hands-off service experience – schedule a pick-up and delivery time, and Lincoln will take care of everything else.