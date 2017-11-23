The LA Auto Show is well known for its design competition and way less for the attraction towards innovative exotics – but that’s about to change courtesy of the Aria Group FXE.

The company is only teasing its mysterious new introduction for the LA Auto Show, but fortunately we’re not in for the long wait considering the event kicks off at the end of the month. As far as we can tell from the teaser, the Aria FXE is an aggressive sports car, with the company hinting we should expect interesting things coming from the styling department. The render depicts a broad-shouldered coupe with slim LED taillights, a low roof, and possibly an air scoop in the central area that’s being blacked out.

The FXE’s back side somewhat resembles one of the earlier works by Aria Group – the Fast Eddy prototype. The concept was inspired by the Corvette and came with a mid-engined 6.2-liter supercharged V8 packing 650 horsepower – that was apparently enough grunt for a 60 miles per hour sprint in 2.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 210 mph. The California-based Aria Group’s field of expertise is design, engineering, and manufacturing contract work for the aerospace and transportation industries – and even had a hand in the early Singer restorations of Porsche models, contributing to the carbon fiber bodies.