The British sports car manufacturer has found a new way to enhance the performance of one of its models. This time we’re dealing with the Exige, which gains a new Cup 380 variant that can be used both on and off the track.

The new version builds upon the Sport 380 but is a tad more forgiving than the circuit-exclusive Race 380. It’s a model that should allow the owner to drive to the track, go all out on the tarmac and at the end of the day still come back without the need for a car platform. The only issue is the carmaker is only selling 60 units globally. Just like any other 380 model, motivation is provided by a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 packing 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters) of torque. The Cup has a six-speed close-ratio gearbox sending the power to the rear axle, enough to sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds – a tenth of a second better than the Sport and two tenths slower than the Race 380.

The added performance mostly comes from lightweight solutions – lots of carbon fiber use. Lightweight parts come for the front splitter, access panel, roof, diffuser surround, side pods, tailgate, and rear wing – and they also deliver 441 pounds (200 kilograms) of downforce at 175 mph (282 kph) – a 40 percent increase over the Sport 380. The Cup 380 tips the scales at a mere 2,330 pounds (1,057 kg), versus 2,447 pounds (1,110 kg) for the Sport 380 and 2,200 pounds (998 kg) for the Race 380. It’s also ready for the track by having a standard roll bar and four stability control modes, including Race and Off, six positions for the traction control giving between 0 and 12 percent of wheel slip.