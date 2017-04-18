Geely’s all-new brand Lynk & Co will arrive at one of its first home auto shows with a major debut – it will show in China its first ever sedan, dubbed 03 – albeit for now in concept form.

The prototype is looking pretty much production ready, so it’s no surprise it’s going to be followed by a new compact sedan later on. Just like its brother – the 01 crossover – first showed late last year, the “03” will use the newly developed CMA platform shared by Geely and Volvo. This means the Lynk sedan will actually use lots of common parts with the upcoming new generation S40. The exterior styling is pretty close to the 01 crossover and while it may not represent everyone’s cup of tea it certainly looks interesting enough. It has full-width upper and lower grilles as well as high-mounted headlights. In addition, the L-shaped taillights first seen on the 01 have been put to use here as well without many modifications.

The cockpit seems inspired on its turn by the Volvo XC40-based crossover concept, with almost identical air vents, steering wheel, and center console. An all-digital instrument cluster is also available, alongside the ubiquitous touchscreen for the infotainment system. Technical details have not been revealed yet, but we can safely bet on the same powertrain as in the 01 crossover – turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine mated to an electric motor. With the S40 connection firmly set we can expect the two to share the range of three- and four-cylinder engines, all turbocharged and mated to a manual and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.