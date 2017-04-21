Geely’s latest endeavor – a completely new brand born into the XXI century, named Lynk & Co. – is trying to shock the auto industry with its fast-growing intentions.

At the 2017 Auto Shanghai motor show, they showed the interesting 03 sedan concept but also made some important announcement for their commercial future. First thing, the 01 crossover is now ready for series production, and as sales kick off later this year in China, the Geely-owned brand also announced it will offer free internet on all its production models as standard. The marque claims to be the first to offer such a perk, with each new vehicle getting complementary data traffic access globally from purchase, according to the official press release.

Another important promise from the company is that buyers need not worry anymore for their cars, as they will come with lifetime warranty – though this one has an “intention” status so far. First Lynk & Co. vehicles should come to the home market of China in the final months of the year, with US and European sales to start in 2019. The 01 is now ready to come out of the fabrication line following a “comprehensive program of testing and development around the world, from the frozen plains of the Arctic Circle in Scandinavia to the unforgiving heat of the Turpan desert in China.” Manufacturing is scheduled later this year at a dedicated location in Luqiao, Zhejiang Province in Eastern China.