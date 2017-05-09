Mahindra Electric, Mahindra & Mahindra’s green unit, has decided to retire its name off the United Kingdom market after very low sales of its electric models.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s division for electric developments has been promoted as “India’s top brand for electric vehicles,” but it faces itself with a setback after just one year since they introduced the e2o model on the British market. It’s hard to counter established brands in such a mature market – Dacia’s affordable models are good example of actually succeeding, but they present themselves as the best budget alternative in each segment they play. The decision to pull out of Britain – an Indian Brexit sort of speak – comes after a report from Reuters but has also been confirmed officially by the brand.

The decision is logical – the small, short range electric car that is only an urban dweller has been selling in very low quantities and hasn’t lived up to consumer expectations. “It is with great sadness that we have had to make this decision, but ultimately the level of interest in the vehicle and the extremely low volume of sales has left us with no alternative,” commented Mahindra in the official statement. The e2o sold for at least £12,995 ($16,064) even after grants and came with a top range of 60-80 miles (96-145 kilometers) on a single charge.

Via Reuters