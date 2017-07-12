The aftermarket specialist is mostly known for its strange taste in exterior design and the extravagant ideas it has for ultra-luxury or supercar rides – but its latest project is something else entirely.

Mansory’s latest started life as a premium Bentley Mulsanne – and the tuning studio has decided to give us a restrained taste of their capabilities. The exterior has been refreshed with naked carbon fiber details, including new front bumper lip spoiler and fog lamp surrounds. The updates also come in the form of carbon fiber side skirts, subtle boot lid spoiler, and rear bumper diffuser. A set of huge 22-inch light forged wheels with “ultra-high performance” 285/35Z tires for both axles is actually befitting of the huge limousine. More importantly, Mansory also took a long look under the hood, in a bid to make the 2.6-tonne four-door Mulsanne a little livelier.

The V8 gasoline engine has been massaged to 585 horsepower (430 kilowatts) at 4,000 rpm, a good increase over the 512 hp (377 kW) in the standard version. Of course the torque has been enhanced as well, to 811 pound feet (1,100 Newton-meters) at 2,300 rpm, for a better sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in exactly five seconds. The maximum speed was also bumped from 184 mph (296 kph) to 190 mph (305 kph). Inside, customers can opt for a bespoke mix of brushed aluminum, bare carbon fiber, and burled or high-gloss piano surfaces.