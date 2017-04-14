The ongoing New York Auto Show also featured – next to things such as sporty Demons or huge Navigators – a raft of special edition models, chief among them being the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo.

The special series comes with dark elements – and we might see the Ghibli become the car to go for a nocturnal crime fighter. Superhero jokes aside, the Ghibli Nerissimo Edition is a play on the Italian wording for the language’s expression of “extremely black.” Just 450 examples will be on offer, exclusive perks for the North American fans. The Nerissimo Edition comes with black trim for the door handles, window trim, and grille, and of course boasts a set of 20-inch black wheels. Red brake calipers come to spice things up – and the body color is the choice of the customer.

The interior is appropriately dark, with extended black leather with red stitching on the sport seats and steering wheel, a special badge to signal the limited run of 450 vehicles – while all Nerissimo Edition units have standard perks such as blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, and remote start, while the Ghibli S and S Q4 trims also get the Harman Kardon audio system. Prices for the Nerissimo Edition start from $78,500 – a $5,650 premium over the entry-level Ghibli.