It’s a rare sight – and even rarer to see it in action at the Nurburgring. And since everyone is running around the Ring’ in pursuit of a new lap record, we’d love to see this hypercar’s time.

The McLaren P1 GTR LM is a very rare track-turned street beast, with a total of 27 units not even all out from the conversion facility of Lanzante Motorsport. This McLaren approved conversion takes the track-only P1 GTR and makes it a street-official model, but the driver of the model actually turned back to its roots by pushing it hard on the iconic Nurburgring. The video’s description – probably from a regular spotter at the ‘Ring, claims the P1 GTR LM was doing the rounds during the industry pool testing on April 27. It’s a seriously rare opportunity to check out its credentials – the drivers seems to barely get subtle on the throttle during cornering and naturally the biturbo V8 sounds great.

Lanzante Motorsport chief Dean Lanzante has even promised to see the P1 GTR LM around the Green Hell for a timed lap. “We’ve seen what the road car is capable of there and we’ve got simulations of what our car can do,” he explained in an interview last year. “Kenny Bräck is doing all of the driving, so if an opportunity arose, we have the right man for the job.” By the way, the aforementioned driver and the P1 GTR LM already hold the record for road-legal vehicle at Goodwood’s 1.16-mile (1.86-kilometer) hillclimb – in 2016 they took it up the track in a mere 47.07 seconds.