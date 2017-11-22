The McLaren 720S is almost ready to become the choice companion for the track, with the British manufacturer officially announcing the upcoming introduction of the GT3 racing version for 2019.

For now, we’re dealing with a teaser, with the brand revealing it will diligently develop the 720S GT3 throughout the course of 2018, with some of the process taking place at a dedicated location at its Woking, England, campus. Unfortunately – but understandably since work is starting next year – the company only revealed the racer’s look through a duo of renderings, without giving out any technical details about the upcoming GT3. Based on the street-legal version, the 720S GT3 has a new, vented hood, bigger vents in the front end as well as dive planes at each corner. There are wider side sills and arched fenders, along with mirrors that seem to have a hole in them.

Moving out back, there’s a larger than life wing doubled by an equally massive diffuser, and the high-mounted exhaust outlets have been moved towards the center. We can also bet there will be enough work done on the street configuration – which for all intents and purposes arrives in the form of a mid-mounted 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, linked to the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for an acceleration of 2.9 seconds to 60 miles per hour in the 3,128-pound coupe.