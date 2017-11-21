The German automaker is presenting a new generation of the electrically-driven version of the commercial Vito, the new eVito coming to replace the oldish Vito E-Cell that was introduced way back in 2010.

Back then the all-electric light van was using the basics of the second-generation W639, with facelift, and was equipped with an electric motor and a 32-kWh lithium-ion battery pack granting it enough range for up to 81 miles (130 kilometers). Now the new eVito has been based off the current W447 model and can be ordered at home in Germany, with deliveries kicking off during the second part of next year. The zero-emissions commercial van can be purchased for €39,990 (excluding VAT), and early adopters will get a present from Mercedes – a complimentary service package (including Wallbox).

Now the eVito comes with a larger 41.4-kWh battery that in normal conditions will be good for a range of around 93 miles (150 km) – which is just 12 miles (20 km) more than its predecessor. Mercedes also addresses the bad weather/fully loaded scenario, saying the eVito would still be capable of going for a total of 62 miles (100 km). The Van can be had in two wheelbase configurations, and comes with a 113 horsepower (84 kilowatts) electric motor also good for an instant torque of 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters), meaning it will top out at 75 mph (120 kph) – though the best mileage will be attained when driving up to 50 mph (80 kph).