Even affordable brands such as Dacia update their models on a regular basis, not waiting for a traditional facelift – so we’re not surprised Mercedes takes care of its business limousine so well.

The latest upgrade for the German sedan has to do with the Linguatronic system – the voice control feature in plain speak – which has been treated to an “evolutionary leap forward,” as it can control not only the entertainment system, but the vehicle functions as well. Via voice control, the driver or anyone inside will be allowed to fiddle with the air conditioning, or the lighting and comfort functions. The new, smart Linguatronic can also process commands about the speed limit, the car’s range, and the next service appointment.

It’s variable according to the trim level and used language, but the new version can process up to 450 voice commands while Mercedes also announced the system now understands no less than 22 languages. The Linguatronic also has numerous similar alternatives to the correct voice control command, to make sure it will do what’s needed from the first attempt. In addition, the E Class also has audible feedback from the touch buttons on the steering wheel, as well as an updated ambient lighting system with 64 colors, three color zones, 10 color schemes, and a dynamic mode. The brand also introduced two open-pore wood finishes, Nappa leather in beige/yacht blue, and an entry-level version of the 12.3-inch media display as opposed to the costly Comand Online.