Jeep is ready to introduce another generation of the iconic Wrangler, the Land Rover Defender has been retired in expectation of its own modern rebirth, but the Mercedes G Class soldiers on, after 38 years of existence.

Mercedes-Benz has just introduced its first pickup truck – the X-Class – but in terms of utility and off-road prowess it’s still not going to beat the good ol’ G Class. It’s a real off-roader, even if it wears the AMG badges, and we now find out that no less than 300,000 units of the iconic model have been produced at partner Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. The breakthrough example is a blue G500 with black leather seats and contrasting white stitching – and it’s special also because it was partially designed by fans of the long-running series, everyone all over the world had a saying on the model’s official Facebook page.

The chosen model also has the Off-Road package, with black 16-inch wheels with all-terrain tires and roof rack. “The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class,” commented Gunnar Güthenke, head of the offroad product group at Mercedes-Benz.