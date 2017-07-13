Mercedes-Benz’s top of the line S Class sedan has been thoroughly enhanced this year, and deliveries are starting soon enough – but the automaker hasn’t forgotten of its two-door siblings either.

It turns out the automaker will present the updated coupe and cabriolet body styles later this year – more precisely during the Frankfurt Motor Show taking place in September. As far as changes are concerned, we should expect the full array of the sedan’s enhancements to also arrive here. That means subtle design changes, with more important ones under the metal. The new powertrains are of course making an apparition – including the new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 for the S560 and AMG S63 models. It’s still unknown if the S450’ entry-level 3.0-liter V6 will make the transition to the more luxurious, fashionable coupe and cabriolet, but we can fully expect the V12 options – S600 and AMG S65 models.

The 2018 S Class came up with modest styling revisions, including a sculpted front end, new wheels and of course new color options. The cabin will boast the same array of updates – with even better materials and a new look for the dashboard. Of course, the major update also included all the latest in terms of semi-autonomous driving systems. Pricing is of course expected to rise – after all we’re dealing with a premium automaker.