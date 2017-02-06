The two roadsters would certainly look swell on the family drive way on a sunny day – now even more thanks to the added special editions that have already become available on order.

Starting with the smaller SLC we have the new SLC RedArt Edition that will be easy to spot due to its designo iridium silver magno matt paint, which is exclusive to the special edition. The roadster also has red accents on the body and inside the cockpit, as well as a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with a 5-twin-spoke design crafted in tremolite metallic with a high-sheen look. You can also select the RedArt Edition with the optional AMG Line version and et treated to the AMG features – restyled body kit, sports suspension, and sports exhaust system with the SLC 200. You can have the RedArt Edition across the SLC 180, 200, 250 d, 300, and 43 versions with prices varying in between €38,853 and €62,207.

Go for the more expensive SL designo Edition and you get even more luxury from the already posh grand tourer. It gets a Brilliant Blue paint as well as 19- or 20-inch ten-spoke AMG wheels – specific enhancements also include “designo Edition” logos and chrome appendices to the front apron. The cabin of the roadster features a porcelain / black designo nappa leather upholstery and a porcelain designo DINAMICA headliner – but there’s also piano lacquer champagne white trim, two-tone steering wheel, and porcelain leather on the selector lever. The designo Edition will set you back €117,107 if you select the SL 400 and €137,088 if you want the SL 500 – all prices for Germany.