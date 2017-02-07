The Chicago Auto Show – starting February 11 – will see another new subtle update for the compact Outlander Sport crossover, set to reach dealerships in haste later this month.

Mitsubishi – now under the wise guise of the Renault-Nissan Alliance – has big plans to become relevant once more and wants to build upon its legacy of SUV brand models, with an all-new crossover coming to Geneva next month. Until then it will keep things a bit fresh for the American public, presenting during the Chicago Auto Show the Outlander Sport Limited Edition. The new version will sit in the lineup above the entry-level ES model, and comes with bespoke 18-inch wheels, HID headlamps, foglamps, a rear-view camera, black painted door mirrors, and an alloy fuel door.

The interior gets red stitching, aluminum pedals, heated front seats, and new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with the infotainment system. After it premieres in the metal in front of the worldwide audience of the Chicago Auto Show this week, it will reach dealerships near the end of the month with a price of $21,995. This means the new Limited Edition is actually cheaper than the equivalent ES with all-wheel drive, but you don’t have any other option than the dated 2.0-liter engine.