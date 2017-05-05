While Subaru’s Impreza has already gained a new generation, complete with all-new architecture, the Lancer has been soldiering on in this installment since 2007, and it hasn’t aged pretty.

The Japanese automaker is following the global trend by refocusing its model strategy on crossovers, which is why we’re getting ready to say farewell to the iconic Lancer, as there is no successor in tow. The company is not killing the model without saying goodbye, which is courtesy of the Limited Edition – though we’re not so sure about the treatment as the special version is placed barely above the entry-level ES trim instead of the top of the line. “The Lancer has a long-standing tradition of providing consumers unparalleled value at an attractive price, so it was only fitting we pay tribute to the sedan with a Limited Edition trim offering,” commented Don Swearingen, chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors North America.

There are modifications on the upper grille, fenders, and door mirrors to signal the Limited Edition status, while contrast is provided via the black roof and black 16-inch wheels. The cabin sees black fabric upholstery with red stitching on places such as the steering wheel, armrest, door trim, and others. A 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and aluminum pedal covers provide other amenities. The powertrain comes from the ES – a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque, sending power to the wheels via CVT.