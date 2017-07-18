The Japanese automaker is signaling its intention to produce the small three-row crossover at its assembly facility in Indonesia, taking the XM concept onto real roads.

According to reports on the subject, the production model previewed by the XM concept will be named the Mitsubishi Expander – though we can’t confirm the same moniker will be used outside of the Indonesian market – and should be unwrapped quite soon, at the Jakarta Motor Show on August 10. The mysterious teasers do showcase numerous design cues – which look decidedly similar to the ones showcased by the concept presented back in 2016. Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield grille is of course front and center, with stylish and thin headlights at the edge.

The design seems to include rather huge driving lights lower on the bumper, while the profile keeps the XM looks and comes with normal mirrors. There’s also a power crease running the side right up to the L-shaped taillights. No images with the interior have been presented yet, but we can expect the XM concept influence to continue. The cabin will have three row of seats, with space for up to seven persons. Reports talk about a 1.5-liter four-cylinder sourced from the Colt, as well as an optional CVT transmission. Production is expected to commence this fall at the factory Mitsubishi owns in Indonesia.

