The recent MLB All-Star Game in Miami sure had the ingredients to reach legendary status in the years to come, and after the extra inning, the American League took the win thanks to the game-winning homer by Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano.

Naturally, the guy took home his first MVP trophy in eight All-Star game appearances, and for automotive fans – with a new Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport too. Cano was actually given a choice – he could have alternatively driven home a 460-horsepower (343-kilowatt) Corvette Grand Sport, or the off-road trail-rated Colorado ZR2. Cano chose the sports car, and he’s actually only the third Mariner to snatch the coveted All-Star MVP trophy, after Ichiro Suzuki took it in 2007 and Ken Griffey Jr. way back in 1992.

“Robinson Canó turned in a tremendous performance tonight and is an excellent example to all baseball fans, and especially our kids, that hustle, determination and teamwork are what wins, and that is why Chevrolet is proud to present the MVP award,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. The Corvette Grand Sport goes for at least $65,450, and comes with a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood for a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds.