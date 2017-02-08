The Tesla CEO has recently commented on some queries about the progress of the upcoming semi truck and pickup truck, but of course signaled the forthcoming Model 3 is the main priority for now.

Just to have us hooked to the idea of a semi electric truck we have a rendering by artist Jan Peisert – with the real thing still some ways to go because the company still needs to present the Model 3 production version first this year. Peisert imagines the Tesla Semi with a European-style short front, but with a high-tech twist thanks to the use of a large glass surface and rear-facing cameras instead of traditional mirrors. The angular styling is though in stark contrast to the current Tesla design language that favors organic sculpting of its models. By the way, Peisert came up with the design starting from the equally futuristic Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025.

Musk also revealed some new details on Twitter recently. With the “Model 3 the overwhelming priority,” they are focusing on the small sedan, but the commercial truck project is still under development, still wanting to “deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate.” The first appearance would be in concept form, followed by a market arrival within half a decade – and of course the large rig would come with a battery capacity of more than 100 kWh.

Via Elon Musk (Twitter),Jan Peisert (Facebook)