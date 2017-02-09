The Swiss company has been touting for some years now its concept electric cars that have out of the ordinary batteries – that don’t need recharging but are still capable of propelling the latest iteration to 300 km/h.

At the Geneva Motor Show they will present their latest accomplishment – the Quant 48VOLT – yet another electric car that doesn’t need recharging and instead its batteries get replenishd much in the same way as a regular gas tank for a combustion engine. This is because it uses flow batteries – a concept first patented back in 1976 by NASA – where energy storage is done with ionic liquids, which are basically water with metallic salts. NanoFlowcell touts a single kg of its liquid is capable of storing 20 times more energy than a kilogram of lead-acid batteries and five times more than lithium-ion batteries. This is still 20 times less than what a kilo of gasoline can produce, though.

Anyway, the Quant 48volt is again powered by this world’s first variably-controllable mobile flow cell, and also has four low-voltage electric motors, bringing a total output of 760hp (567kW). That’s good for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.4 seconds, and a limited top speed of 300km/h. And while it has these supercar performance credentials it’s still capable of a theoretical range of more than 1000 km. The tech is similar to fuel cell vehicles, but it doesn’t run on compressed hydrogen – instead uses the electrolyte liquid called ‘bi-ION’, which the company adds is non-toxic, non-flammable and “environmentally compatible”.