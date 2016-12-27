Home » Bentley

New Bentley Continental Black Edition actually has no black

It’s rather ironic naming your latest development Black Edition and not offering the Darth Vader hue but there it is – the Bentley Continental Black Edition has no black on the GT V8 S.

This is of course Bentley’s flagship Continental – the GT V8 S – will treat owners to 520 horsepower (388 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque even without a black shade to choose from the catalog. This is due to the spectacular 4.0-liter biturbo V8, which hurls the beast to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.3 seconds and then on to a maximum speed of 192 mph (308 kmh). The Black Edition is nothing more than a styling pack for the holiday – fortunately available for both the coupe and convertible. As the name implies, it uses the black shade for the side window surrounds, lower bumper and lower body side rubbing strips – with a glossy finish. Aside from the headlamp bezels and radiator matrix surround also getting the gloss black treatment, there are also chunky 21-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels in, of course, black.

Because the ironically named package is lacking the body hue, you can stroll through town wearing one of the available full body shades – Morning Mist, Sunrise, Stratosphere, Riviera, Habanero, and Pure Power, and there’s even a new range of accenting colors for the side skirts and rear diffuser. The cabin is treated to a set of Design Seats by Mulliner and a headliner bow in concordance with the exterior accenting features.

