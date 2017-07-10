The upgraded Nissan Qashqai – called the Rogue Sport in the United States – has just started production in its new, improved form at the Japanese company’s Sunderland production facility in the United Kingdom.

We’re dealing here with Europe’s top selling crossover model, so the updated Qashqai has its work cut out – but comes with new, premium updates, focusing on the exterior styling, the interior quality, better driving performance, and the introduction of even more Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. As with any facelift, the most obvious changes are at the front, where the Qashqai has the latest iteration of the V-motion grille, headlights with new LED daytime running lights, and an optional adaptive projector technology.

Inside there are better materials and a modified center console, but more importantly Nissan has packed lots of driving assistance and safety technologies. Chief among them is the ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system, offered starting spring 2018. It will be capable of controlling steering, acceleration, and braking on a single lane during highway heavy traffic congestion or high-speed cruising. The new Qashqai needed a £53 million investment into Nissan’s Sunderland plant, for added production capacity and flexibility.