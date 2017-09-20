Disney – Lucasfilm’s new parent – is eager to cash in from all directions, so it’s no surprise the Star Wars franchise will continue its partnership with automotive outlet Nissan after the successful 2016 stint.

Last year the Japanese automaker took advantage of the fan hype surrounding the first-ever Star Wars spin off – Rogue One – by revealing the limited-edition Star Wars Edition Rogue SUV. Nissan is now set to continue the partnership beyond that, as the company has recently announced its involvement with the upcoming new feature – Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s actually just one of six brands linked to the new introduction – Christian Louboutin, General Mills, Royal Philips, Verizon, and VIZIO are the other ones.

“Our promotional partners have come up with some very exciting, imaginative campaigns to support The Last Jedi, and we can’t wait to share them with fans.” said Lylle Breier, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at Walt Disney Studios. All six companies will bring their own bespoke campaign for the film, each mixing with Disney’s overall marketing strategy. We’re not sure yet what Nissan has in mind for the partnership – but we’re certainly going to find out ahead of the film’s debut on December 15, 2017.