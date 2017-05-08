Last week’s London Motor Show also featured an important European premiere – for the British customers, because the MG ZS crossover came home wearing a new name – XS.

We’re not getting in Europe these new MG products and maybe that’s a shame, because (although inspired) this new design makes them quite attractive. The MG ZS debuted in China late last year with this new corporate styling and now it’s getting back to the brand’s roots in the United Kongdom, wearing the XS moniker. The SAIC Motor-owned brand has oddly decided to swap the two-letter ZS name for another two-letter name – “XS”. This British-market version will arrive at dealerships late this year. The new name actually means X (extra) and S from SUV.

The design and powertrain details are much more exciting – turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine packing 123 hp (92 kW) and a peak torque of 125 pound-feet (170 Newton-meters) and a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter with 118 hp (88 kW) and 111 lb-ft (150 Nm), linked to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. “Pricing will be highly competitive,” adds the brand, so the make is looking to fight similar base entries such as the SsangYong Tivoli, Dacia Duster, and Suzuki Vitara. There are also plans to bring to market a seven-seat GS version and also an even smaller crossover below the XS.