Following Opel’s Vice President of Design Mark Adams’ teaser, we now have the official full scoop on the revival of the sporty GSi moniker – used on the second-generation Insignia.

The new Insignia GSi has been developed as “sharper, more precise, even more efficient” than the regular model. It’s not the full blown hardcore OPC model, but rather an intermediate step for those looking for enhanced design, suspension, brakes, and interior upgrades without “breaking” a kidney. The stylistic enhancements include redesigned sporty bumpers with bigger air intakes, 20-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, red brake calipers, and more pronounced side skirts – all these should make it easy to spot it among the standard five-door Insignia Grand Sport versions. Opel is even confident enough to compare the new GSi with the former Insignia OPC, claiming it to be quicker around the Nurburgring, though without advancing exact figures.

This is all while the Insignia GSi is underpowered compared to the former OPC, using a four-cylinder turbo engine with 260-horsepower (194-kilowatt) instead of a V6. It manages that because it’s around 353 pounds (160 kilograms) lighter that the OPC, has a lower center of gravity, and much more grip thanks to the new all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring. Moving into the cockpit, the GSi has new sports seats with improved lateral support and better long-distance comfort – with ventilation, heating, massage and adjustable sides. The GSi also has its own two specifically developed leather upholsteries featuring the GSi emblem – the model is set to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show.