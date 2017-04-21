The famous Italian design house was present during this year’s Geneva Motor Show with the H600 luxury sedan, created on behalf of the Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group.

Now the company has also graced the 2017 Auto Shanghai with its presence, but decided not to recycle the same H600 concept. Instead, Pininfarina came with no less than three models – one of them being the H600, of course. Of interest for us are the other two – both crossovers. The K550 is a five-seater while the K750 is a seven-seat concept, both coming with a shared aesthetic. We can see on both large grilles with vertical slats, integrated headlights, a raked windshield, and both feature slim LED taillights. The larger CUV of course features a taller roof to make room for the additional passengers in the back.

All three concepts also share the same powertrain. It’s an electric drive setup combined with a micro-turbine generator acting as a range extender. Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group tell us the high-tech drivetrain comes with an energy recovery rate over 30 percent and range can surpass 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) if we take into account the rather optimistic New European Driving Cycle test. By the way, one of these concepts might become reality – and quite soon – because Pininfarina has a deal with the Hybrid Kinetic Group to develop an electric car from concept to validation for production in just 46 months.