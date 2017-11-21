Polestar’s first production facility is going to be constructed in Chengdu, China – which is of course the place of birth of the company’s first production model, named Polestar 1, the 600-horsepower hybrid coupe that should mesmerize audience starting mid-2019.

Since we’re dealing with quite the exotic idea – a luxury coupe with a high-tech powertrain, the new factory is naturally labeled as a state of-the-art facility, with the new Polestar Production Centre scheduled to come online sometime during the latter half of 2018 – in preparation for the coupe’s production start date of 2019. Apparently the new plant is going to use the guidelines of the new strategy from the Volvo Car Group, aiming to not only be the greenest car factory in China, but also among the most efficient in the world.

The design was penned in partnership with Norwegian architects at Snøhetta and will also include a customer experience center along with a customer test track – with initial production at just 500 cars per year. The number is of course expected to grow since the company has already announced plans for the Polestar 2 model coming sometime in 2019 as a sedan that will most likely fight directly against the Tesla Model 3. Afterwards, an SUV labeled as the Polestar 3 is coming out with a fully electric drivetrain, pitting it against the Tesla Model X.