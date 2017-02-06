Early last year the German automaker decided to treat the V6 diesel and hybrid Cayennes with the Platinum Edition – and now the family gets another expansion with the same perks for the Cayenne S model.

This time around both the gasoline and diesel versions of the high-performance SUV will have the perks of the Platinum Edition, which brings a more generous field of standard amenities to keep the interest up until the company brings another generation. You can have eight-way sports seats wrapped in leather taken from the GTS, or 21-inch Sport Edition wheels wearing a satin finish and with glossy black accents. The Cayenne S Platinum can be optioned with black, white, Rhodium Silver, Mahogany, Jet Black, Purpurite, and Carrara White paints – and they also get body matching wheel arch extensions, tinted rear windows and adaptive bi-xenon headlights.

Inside the cabin, the door entry guards with the “Platinum Edition” lettering will let you know this is no ordinary Cayenne S, while the PCM infotainment system with online navigation and a Bose surround sound system are also part of the standard deal. There are no changes for the powertrains, so the Cayenne S Platinum Edition with the biturbo 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine has 420 hp (309 kW) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) while the Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition uses the 4.2-liter V8 biturbodiesel with 385 hp (283 kW) and a huge 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).