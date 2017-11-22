It’s estimated to go for around $350,000 at an upcoming auction, so you might be better off with this collectible – its value continues to soar – than a more expensive new 2017 Ford GT.

That’s mostly not because it’s estimate is more affordable, or even the fact if you’re a new customer to the second-generation GT you need to wait until the 2020 model year – no, it’s all due to the fact this 2006 Ford GT has racked just 10 miles on the odometer. RM Sotheby’s is going to auction the example at the Fort Lauderdale event in Florida next April, with the sale making the day for collectors with a selection of around 300 cars, from “American classics to European sports cars, muscle, hot rods, customs, and modern collectibles,” according to the company. This sole-owned Ford GT from 2006 with chassis number 401960 is sure to turn heads, due to its cover of only 10.8 miles (17.3 kilometers), making it probably one of the best condition models in the series.

It’s also a lovely example painted white with contrasting blue racing stripes and red brake calipers and also featuring options such as the expensive set of forged alloy BBS wheels. It even comes bundled with the factory protective coverings for the bucket seats, which basically guarantees a mint interior, “the extremely low-mileage Ford GT is a fantastic fit and a great early highlight for the auction, and one that we are proud to be offering on behalf of its original owner,” adds Donnie Gould, Car Specialist at RM Sotheby’s.