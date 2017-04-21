While we’re dealing with a prototype, which are usually cars that have been imagined by loose designers and engineers, the Chinese automaker Qoros and its Swedish partner Koenigsegg have still managed to stir the imagination pot quite a bit.

Qoros is not well known outside its home country, but it seems that after this year’s edition of the Shanghai motor show that won’t be the case anymore. We’re dealing with a luxury concept, one that is strange and likeable at the same time. The K-EV name of course implies it has an electrified powertrain, coming out as a car that is 201.3 inches (5 meters) long, meaning there’s ample space for the four electric motors hidden beneath the fancy design. Total combined output stands at 870 horsepower (648 kilowatts), with this concept supposedly envisioning an upcoming luxury electric sedan that would fight against the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air and Porsche Mission E.

The model packs great performance credentials – 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) will be resolved in “less than 2.7 seconds,” and the electric concept should theoretically max out at a limited 162 mph (260 km/h). The battery pack meanwhile holds enough charge for up to 300 miles (482 kilometers), and can be recharged via plug or by inductive charging. There’s a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, while the interior is minimalist and tech savvy – central screen with touch-pad interface and digital instrument cluster for the driver. And yes, the transparent doors are also asymmetrical – left comes with a front gullwing with a sliding rear, right comes with standard front with the same sliding rear.