Don’t get your horses amped just yet, because the new Ram 2500 Kentucky Derby Edition is actually a customized one-off, prepared in honor of the trainer that wins the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

The well-known horse race is taking place this very weekend and the 143rd Kentucky Derby Edition Ram 2500 Limited is the truck that will get into the stable of the winning trainer. It comes with a Brilliant Black color on the outside and blue Kentucky Derby logos. Distinguishing features also include a hand-painted Kentucky Derby rose badge on the front grille side. Ram didn’t comment on the interior, which may remain exactly the same as it is, equipped with eated / ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with GPS navigation.

Under the hood there’s a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine, packing 385 hp (390 PS) and 900 lb-ft (1219 Nm) of torque, linked to a six-speed automatic gearbox and the requisite all-wheel drive. Ram has delivered the special truck as part of its celebrations for being the official truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby – even viewers at home get to take part of the action, and stand a chance to win a 2017 Ram 3500 Limited.