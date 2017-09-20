Home » Acura

Refreshed 2018 Acura MDX arrives with more tech goodies

The third generation Acura MDX has reached model year 2018 with added standard features and technologies and a slightly higher base price of $44,200, up $250 from the previous 2017 MY.

The MDX is actually front wheel drive in its base version, but somehow has managed to become America’s top selling three-row luxury SUV of all time – and it’s coming with a sensible refresh for the 2018 model year, bringing more technologies as well as two new exterior colors – Basque Red and San Marino Red. As far as technology goes, the main introduction is the addition of the ODMD 2.0 – the dual-screen interface of the proprietary infotainment system that is now featuring a more intuitive menu and command structures, along with a 7.0-inch capacitive touchscreen instead of the previous resistive one – bringing a 30 percent improvement in terms of responsiveness. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now supported.

What didn’t change is the 3.5 liter i-VTEC V6, a naturally aspirated 24-valve mill that boasts 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, optionally linked to Acura’s Super Handling-All Wheel Drive system. The base MDX SH-AWD goes for $46,200, and the only trade off is the EPA mileage – 21 compared to 22 miles per gallon combined. The top of the line MDX SH-AWD with Advance Package and Entertainment Package is going for $58,650, and includes AcuraWatch safety and driver assist features.