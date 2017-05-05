The facelifted Porsche 911 GT3 is now no less than 12.3 seconds faster than its predecessor, having completed the Green Hell lap in seven minutes and 12 seconds.

The perks include an added 25 horsepower (18 kilowatts) and a lot of aerodynamic enhancements, so the 2018 911 GT3 had the credentials to take down its own Nurburgring record. The lap time of 7:12.7 also makes the Porsche one of the fastest cars ever on the circuit – though it still can’t compete with the former undisputed ruler of the production car segment, the 887-hp (661-kW) 918 Spyder, which had a quick lap time of 6:57 in 2013.

The GT3 in 2017 was manhandled by Porsche test driver Lars Kern, and packed the regular PDK transmission, rear-axle steering, optional carbon ceramic brakes (an extra $9,210 to get them) and a nice set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires – and everything can be had from the plant. The refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 has 500 hp (373 kw) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to the modified 4.0-liter flat-six engine, for a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a mere 3.2 seconds, en route to the maximum speed of 197 mph (317 kmh).