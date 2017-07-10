The French automaker is going to take a 35 percent stake in a new joint venture, Autonomous Vehicle Simulation (AVS), created in partnership with Oktal, a subsidiary of Sogeclair.

The main asset would be the capability to further the development and testing of autonomous vehicles by the Groupe Renault and the Renault-Nissan Alliance. In case you’ve never heard of Oktal, we can tell you it’s a division of Sogeclair, a French aerospace and simulation company based in Toulouse, France. “This acquisition supports Groupe Renault’s strategy to deliver the vehicle of the future: electric, connected and autonomous. We are very pleased to partner with Oktal to form AVS and thereby support French innovation. This partnership will help us to speed up building our offer of new services and improve our customer experience”, said Gaspar Gascon, Executive Vice President, Product Engineering of Groupe Renault.

The newly formed AVS partnership is also of major interest to the Renault-Nissan Alliance, the company having previously confirmed the introduction of more than 10 vehicles with autonomous features by 2020. The Alliance is not using too much real world testing these days because it uses the “SCANeR” simulation software, invented by Renault and developed in partnership with Oktal. Simulation is used to skip the target reliability’s major number of kilometers, which performed in real world conditions would take years of driving. Simulation with virtual testing is now seeing widespread use next to fleet tests and accelerated testing methods when it comes to autonomous research projects.