The French automaker has always known how to make sporty cars in the compact and subcompact segment thanks to Renault Sport and its implication in the magic F1 world.

But now the mainstream automaker also has a green strategy in place – and one that could still take us to hot places, if we’re to dream of a future production model based on the recent Zoe E-Sport Concept. The make presented the hot hatch with electric propulsion during the most recent Geneva Motor Show and according to a tweet from Renault Z.E. this is something that is actually faster than a Formula e electric racer. The company is specifically referring to the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time of just 3.2 seconds, which is smoking fast (albeit with no smoke involved, no exhaust here).

Apparently a Formula E car is capable of doing zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in as little as three seconds, so there’s no way to verify what Renault said – though we’re willing to get into our race shorts and drag race both on the track. The E-Sport Concept is a small electric bomb – carbon fiber wide body, all-wheel drive and weight of only 1,400 kilograms (3,086 pounds), including the 450-kg (992-lbs) battery pack. The power comes courtesy of two electric motors – 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 640 Newton-meters (472 pound-feet).

Via Twitter